Sarah Ferguson's leaked emails to Jeffrey Epstein: Spokesperson reveals threats

A spokesperson has just released a statement about Sarah Ferguson’s leaked mail

Following claims that Sarah Ferguson sent out an email to Jeffrey Epstein after being ‘advised’ to publically separate herself from him, a statement has come to light.

The statement has been shared by a spokesperson for the former royal.

In it, the spokesperson said, “The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been her first thoughts are with his victims.Like many people, she was taken in by his lies.”

They were quoted telling GB News, “As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia.”

Before concluding they added, “she does not resile from anything she said then. This email was sent in the context of advice the Duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.”

For those unversed, This has come shortly after a leaked email revealed she had the Duchess had apologized to the convicted pedophile, over her comments to the Evening Standard. In the interview saw her saying, “I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children.”

According to The Guardian MoS purport’s leaked mail claimed she had letter penned an apology to Epstein and said, “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that.”

In the email she also added, “I was instructed to act with the utmost speed if I would have any chance of holding on to my career as a children’s book author and a children’s philanthropist. As you know, I did not, absolutely not, say the ‘P word’ [paedophile] about you but understand it was reported that I did.”