Prince Harry makes big decision for Archie as King Charles closes palace door on him

Prince Harry makes major move as King Charles shuts door on him

Prince Harry has made a major move as he takes a huge decision for his son Prince Archie after King Charles shut palace doors on him.

According to a report, the Duke of Sussex has registered his son Archie for Eton College, where both he and Prince William studied, in UK.

The move suggests the Duke isn’t completely cutting ties with the UK, despite living in California with Meghan Markle and his kids.

As per report by The Express, while Archie is still years away from starting secondary school, signing him up at one of the UK’s most famous boarding schools shows that Harry is keeping his options open.

This comes after it was reported that Charles will not allow Harry to be “half-in, half-out,” as he tries to take on a part-time royal role.

Palace sources have also confirmed that the idea of Harry splitting his time between the US and royal work in Britain is not being considered.

A friend of Harry told The Royalist, "It’s no longer strictly necessary to put your kids’ names down at birth, but Harry has put Archie down.”

"It’s fair to say he had mixed feelings about the school when he left, but looking back on it, he can appreciate the good,” he added.

It doesn’t mean the Sussexes are moving back any time soon, but it does show that the UK might still play a role in Archie’s future.