Netflix boss goes live with official comments about Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s Netflix boss finally addresses rumor mills

Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos has just come to Meghan Markle’s defense, following claims that her show With Love, Meghan failed to even make it within the Top 10 streaming shows in its debut week back in August.

He not only heaped praise upon the Duchess of Sussexes, despite the show’s performance but also hailed her ability to sell out consumer goods, in his interview on the Aspire podcast with Emma Grede.

In that conversation he was quoted saying, “One thing we learned early with Meghan... she has remarkable influence—remarkable. So when we did the documentary on her and Harry, the trailer, when we ran the trailer announcing it, people... hundreds of people... broke down every frame of the trailer.”

“The $20 shoes that she got from ... a village that was making these shoes sold out all over the world,” he noted. “And the $1,500 blanket that was on the chair sold out all over the world. She has incredible power and influence.”

“That is why “for me, it's like okay well how can we enable this to be a more holistic thing. So that's what that relationship is about,” Mr Sarandos admitted.

“And by the way, the documentary itself” he chimed in with, at a later point in the conversation too. Because it “was also one of the most watched documentaries we've ever had.”

“So it was very it was successful in every measure. Now I don't think that you can have a consumer products business if you don't have a great entertainment business. So that's got to come first”.

The conversation didn’t end there, instead Mr Sarandos also touched on the word-of-mouth growth that followed since their partnership with Meghan.

He told Grede, “yeah, look, I think what we have is cultural relevance. YouTube does too but I would say that we have cultural relevance in a way that most outlets do not.”

Because “when you go to a dinner party and someone says, 'Oh my god, did you see?' the chances are they have Netflix and they can go home and push play and watch it. That's a very big thing.”

Even a separate source came forward and echoed similar sentiments.

“The company continues to go from strength to strength,” they said. “The huge demand right from the outset maybe caught us a little off-guard, but it's testament to the support she has and the quality of the product being made.”

“There's still work to be done in ensuring the supply can meet the demand, but one thing the Duchess has been clear on since the very start, she won't compromise on the quality, just to increase availability.”