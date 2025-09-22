Tom Cruise forbids Ana de Armas from seeing desperate Ben Affleck

Tom Cruise is said to be caught in a tense love triangle involving Ana de Armas and her ex, Ben Affleck.

For those unaware, the 37-year-old Cuban-American actress and the 53-year-old American actor and filmmaker were romantically involved in a high-profile relationship that started in 2019 after they crossed paths on the set of Deep Water. However, their relationship turned out to be short-lived, as it ended in early 2021.

Per Radar Online’s report, Cruise has ordered his girlfriend to stay at a distance from her ex because he doubts The Accountant star’s intentions.

The Mission Impossible star cannot trust Affleck when he is around Armas and tries to spend time with her almost five years after they parted ways.

An insider told the outlet, "Tom is very territorial and doesn't like the idea of Ben sniffing around.”

"Ben and Ana ended things as friends and vowed they would stay that way. Lately, he's been reaching out to try to see what's up and potentially hang out when they're in the same city,” the source revealed.

Despite knowing Ana and Cruise are dating each other, "Ben's acting casual about it, but the truth is he never had closure after they split. He wants the same kind of contact and openness with Ana that he has with his ex-wife, Jen Garner. For Cruise, though, that's crossing the line,” noted the insider.

Even though Affleck is putting all his efforts into seeking closure, the Top Gun star has “no reason” to worry since he is fully aware that Ana is “crazy” about him.

The source said, "He still doesn't like the idea of Ben being in the picture at all. Let's put it this way – Tom trusts Ana, but he doesn't trust Ben farther than he can throw him.”

"Ben swears he's not trying to steal Ana away, but he does value her friendship, and right now he's feeling very lonely. He needs all the friends he can get.”

"That's not going over well with Tom, though. He doesn't want anything, or anyone, messing up what he's got with Ana, and he's not afraid to confront Ben over this,” the insider stated.