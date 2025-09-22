Ed Sheeran marks major extension to his £3.7 million estate

Ed Sheeran has reportedly invested £1 million on a farmhouse in Suffolk estate.

As per the recent findings of The Sun magazine, a source candidly discussed that the Perfect singer extended his £3.7 million Sheeranville, Suffolk estate.

Referring to his recent spend, the source informed, “He is very wise with his money and he’s decided to create another Sheeranville close to where he lives.”

Sharing the reason why he splurged on the farmhouse, the insiders continued, “He bought a Grade II-listed farmhouse and all the land it sits on and is making it another home from home. It’s likely he’ll do all his entertaining there and can make it into a place where he works on new music.'

Revealing his construction plan for the property, the source told the outlet, “The land has loads of barns on it, which Ed is busy converting. One of them is being used as a recording studio.

'There was also a piggery, which Ed has turned into the most incredible man cave. It’s got a bar, a gym, a pool table and a bowling alley, which is something he’s always wanted.

“There’s another barn that he is considering turning into a rehearsal space too, and there’s loads of room upstairs for an office and a library,” the insiders explained.

“He’s been really careful to restore some of the fields and gardens too, where he can grow veg. There’s an outside kitchen being put in too for entertaining. His first estate is home for Ed and this second place is like a paradise he can have fun in,” the source added before signing off.

For those unversed, Ed Sheeran is currently lives on his sprawling, in multi-house in Suffolk estate, England, with his wife Cherry and two daughters, Lyra, and Jupitar,