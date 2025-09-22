Dua Lipa creates firestorm by firing agent

Dua Lipa has reportedly dismissed her longtime agent after he signed a letter calling for pro-Palestinian Irish rap group Kneecap to be removed from the Glastonbury Festival in July.

The Mail on Sunday reported that David Levy, from the WME talent agency, was among several music industry figures who urged festival founder Michael Eavis to drop Kneecap.

The private letter was later leaked and denounced by other artists, but Kneecap performed as scheduled.

According to the newspaper, a music industry source said Lipa’s decision was based on her pro-Palestinian stance, which “doesn’t align” with her former agent’s views.

“She views him as being a supporter of Israel’s war in Gaza, and the terrible treatment of the Palestinians and that was made very clear through the letter that he signed,” the source said.

Kneecap, who have denied links to armed groups, continue to face controversy.

One member is due in court on a terrorism-related charge later this month, while the group has also criticized Canada for banning them over alleged extremist ties.

Lipa’s move has ignited a storm, dividing fans. While some question the decision, the majority have praised the singer for standing firm on her principles and cutting ties with her agent.