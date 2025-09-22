 
'The Mandalorian and Grogu' trailer arrives in 'Star Wars' galaxy

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' trailer shows Mando and Grogu on a new adventure

Web Desk
September 22, 2025

Star Wars unveils 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' trailer

The much-awaited trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu is finally here, and it stars Pedro Pascal in the lead, who featured in the Disney+ series.

In the footage, the Mando and Grogu blast several evil robots and sci-fi beasts as they meet Weaver and White's characters.

Not to mention, the trailer is also dotted with cameos from the universe of Star Wars. From Rise of Skywalker, Babu Frik and Zeb Orrelios from Star Wars Rebels.

The movie, which was first announced in January 2024, its logline now reads, “The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy."

"As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.”

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said when the film was first revealed. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting," the synopsis read.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will hit theatres on May 22, 2026. 

