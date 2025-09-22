 
Major shakeup in 'Day of the Jackal' ahead of S2

The change in 'Day of the Jackal' occurred in the screenplay section

September 22, 2025

'Day of the Jackal' gets new writer before season two

For Sky and Peacock, Day of the Jackal has been a good hit. But now it is reported the series has taken a major change ahead of season two.

It's related to the show's writer. Ronan Bennett, who is the creator, is stepping back from writing but will remain as an executive producer.

Reports indicate that the decision is due to his other commitments. Now, the producer Carnival Films is tapping David Harrower as the writer.

He previously made Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, which became a hit both on Sky and Peacock.

In a recent chat with Variety, the company's CEO Gareth Neame said there are "lots of elements from [Forsyth’s] novel that we didn’t utilize in season one that would appear."

“Hopefully it’s going to be another very lavish, slickly directed, well acted, high-octane twist and turn thriller,” he added. On the other hand, the shooting for season two is said to start in the coming months.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal is based on Frederick Forsyth's novel of the same name from 1971. There is also a movie on it, which was led by Edward Fox in 1973.

