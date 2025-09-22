Matt Lauer poised to unleash hell on his enemies in vicious memoir

Matt Lauer threatens to expose all his enemies in explosive memoir

Matt Lauer, disgraced former Today show anchor, is reportedly plotting a fiery tell-all. Vowing to “call people out.”

According to Radar Online, the 67-year-old American TV personality who was fired by NBC in 2017 after being accused of s**ual misconduct, is now in talks to write a memoir.

Insiders told the outlet that it will be a “take-no-prisoners” book that tells the “brutal truth” about his exit.

The source revealed, "Matt has been waiting for a break ever since he got fired – but nothing's come his way and he's sick and tired of being patient.”

They added, "Some folks have had nice words to say about him, and he's kept a handful of friends in the business – including Don Lemon and Hoda Kotb. But as far as anyone offering him a shot at redemption, that's just not happened.”

Another insider shared that Lauer, who has dismissed accusations of inappropriate behavior, has had some “promising conversations" with podcast owners and streaming bosses he meets for lunch while spending time in the Hamptons, New York.

"No deals have materialized, and Matt's most lucrative option right now is to tell his side of the story,” the source claimed.

However, Lauer has chosen to remain tight-lipped about his scheme as he tries to grab a lucrative deal through his book.

"Publishers have shown a keen interest – especially if he's willing to call people out, which he absolutely is. Love him or hate him, Matt's seen it all. He's got so much dirt that will make for compelling reading,” the insider stated.

Notably, many of his coworkers, including Katie Couric, who worked with him from 1997 to 2006, are avoiding him, and he has “no reason” to hold back.

The source reported, “He feels betrayed by so many people. These are people he thought were real friends, and the moment he was in trouble, they turned their backs completely. To him, that's unforgivable. He wants revenge, and if he can profit off spilling their secrets, then all the better.”

"He's convinced that no matter how bad his reputation is, there's still a massive audience hungry to read his version of events.

"And if the industry won't give him a shot at redemption, his feeling is he may as well burn it all down with this book. He has nothing to lose – and plenty of money to gain,” the insider said.