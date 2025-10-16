King Charles losing patience with Meghan Markle as she reignites royal feud

Palace insiders say King Charles saddened by Meghan Markle’s latest public remarks

King Charles is said to be growing tired of renewed tension after Meghan Markle’s recent comments during the promotion of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

During the press tour for the second season of the show, the Duchess of Sussex made remarks about being more “authentic” and having to wear nude pantyhose.

Meghan was asked if it was difficult to be relatable while holding a royal title, to which she replied, "No, I don't find… I'm just being myself."

"So I think, probably, it was different several years ago where I couldn't be as vocal. I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time. Let's be honest, that was not very myself," Prince Harry's wife added.

The comments did not sit well with royal family as Meghan’s words have caused frustration within the Palace.

According to Radar Online, the King feels that comments like these make it harder to rebuild trust with Prince Harry and Meghan.

"For King Charles this kind of thing is wearying," an insider said. "Charles has tried to take a gentle, dignified approach with Harry and Meghan, but when she keeps making digs like this, it chips away at any chance of rebuilding trust.”

They added, “It's not malicious, but it's thoughtless – and the royal family sees that as just as damaging."

Speaking of Prince William’s reaction on the latest controversy, they said that the future king “once hoped there might be a way back for his brother and Meghan, but moments like this make it harder to believe.”

"It's a tragedy, really – Harry and William's mother would have wanted the family united, but that's never going to happen now."