King Charles wary of Prince Harry's renewed public role: Palace insider

Prince Harry’s charity push raises concern at palace over mixed messages

King Charles is said to be way of his “darling boy” Prince Harry’s renewed public role while insiders claim the Duke of Sussex is struggling to find his balance.

As per Radar Online, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is trying to maintain balance as he focuses more on charity work while remaining tied to Meghan Markle’s media projects.

A source close to the Duke said his recent push toward philanthropy “feels like a man trying to find his footing again.”

They added that Harry misses the structure of royal life more than he would admit, while another shared that he is torn between two identities, the passionate humanitarian and the celebrity figure supporting Meghan’s ventures.

"He misses the structure of royal life more than he'd ever admit. There's a sense that he's looking for meaning – but Meghan's world doesn't have much room for that kind of self-reflection,” the source said.

The second one added, "When he's working on causes like Masaka Kids, he lights up. But once he's back home, it's all about Meghan's projects – the brand, the filming, the appearances.”

“It's as if he switches from being Prince Harry, the humanitarian, to Prince Harry, the supporting act."

Royal expert Hugo Vickers warned that any return to official royal duties would be “counterproductive,” saying Harry’s presence could distract from King Charles’s work.

"He is so angry, he's so full of bitterness, and at the end of the day, that's going to be counterproductive," he said.

As for King Charles, a palace insider said he has “made peace with the fact Harry's role in the institution is finished, but there's worry about the mixed messaging when he pops up for these causes. It stirs old wounds."