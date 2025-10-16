Harry, Meghan slammed for winning humanitarian award while ignoring family drama

Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘humanitarian’ crown questioned amid family feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were brutally roasted over their recent Humanitarians of the Year award as a royal expert spoke about their ongoing feud with their respective families.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently honored as Humanitarians of the Year at a mental health gala in New York for their work supporting online safety for young people.

The couple attended the event together and received the award for their efforts to promote mental health and create a safer digital world.

Criticizing the Sussexes, royal expert Phil Dampier questioned how they could be praised as humanitarians while remaining estranged from their own families.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Dampier said, “It does make me laugh when they get these humanitarian awards.”

“I regard a humanitarian as somebody who tries to make peace with people,” he added. “They can’t even make peace with their own families.”

“She won’t even see her own father and yet they are held up as these great philanthropists and humanitarians.”

Sharing her take on the matter, royal biographer Ingrid Seward said, “It seems to me that everything they do is a PR blitz.

“None of it, to me, seems to have a real depth of feeling. What is it they are trying to say? What is it they are trying to do? What have they done?”