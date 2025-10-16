Virginia Giuffre's memoir release hits Prince Andrew a new: ‘He's in trouble'

Prince Andrew finds himself on the receiving end of flack

A royal expert has just rushed to reveal just how badly Prince Andrew is feeling, as the release of his late accuser’s memoir hits mainstream media.

The memoir in question is titled Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, and comes after her passing due to suicide which took place in Apirl of this year.

The conversation has taken place between US based royal commentator Kinsey Schofield and TalkTV’s host Jeremy Kyle and it contains revelations about Prince Andrew’s mental health.

According to Ms Schofield herself, “everything I say to you, I want you to know is coming from a place of hearing whispers that Prince Andrew's mental health is struggling through all of this.”

That is also why, despite the release of Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, a book by Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre, she believes prefers to “dance around certain things be because I'm cautious of that because I do believe that to be true.”

Also she admitted “I trust my sources that say that he's unraveling over all of this that it just continues.”

In terms of the allegations that this book has sparked, against the royal, there are numerous, the biggest being Ms Giuffre’s claim that she thought the Duke felt it a ‘birthright’ to have her.

The expert’s point of view on Prince Andrew’s mental health was not supported by Mr Kyle though, for he defended his late victim, over how she must feels.

To this, Ms Scofield immediately said “no, no absolutely and actions have consequences” but “what I will say is what could you potentially be unleashing” because “if you cut Prince Andrew and Fergie off.”

Plus there is also another aspect in her eyes, particularly because “how many books can they write?” either way. “How many secrets can they sell? If you think Harry and Meghan are bad, wait until Prince Andrew and Fergie need a lifeline and they go to publishers and they go to Netflix and they go to whoever for a quick buck.”

Near the end she also added, “I do think that if they lost their home, if they lost their families, what do you have left? I mean, Harry and Meghan are greedy, but I also see their actions as an act of desperation.”

Plus past shows that “Fergie has written books,” for those unverse.d “It's why Diana wasn't talking to her at the end of her life because Fergie wrote about Diana's shoes giving her warts. So, we know they're not above selling secrets. So I say to you, what more can they do? If they strip him of his remaining titles, then that is months, if not years of those headlines,” she said in her concluding words to Mr Kyle.