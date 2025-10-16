Princess Beatrice determined not to let Prince Andrew's past affect her life

Princess Beatrice chooses independence over royal life as Andrew faces fresh scrutiny

Princess Beatrice is reportedly determined not to let her father Prince Andrew’s past affect her own life as renewed scrutiny surrounds his ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Radar Online, daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has been left “deeply uncomfortable” by the latest legal disclosures involving Andrew.

It was recently revealed that the “disgraced” Duke stayed in touch with Epstein even after saying their relationship had ended.

A resurfaced message, reportedly sent in February 2011, shows Andrew telling the convicted sex offender, “We are in this together.”

Despite remaining loyal to her family, Beatrice is said to be focused on her career and young family rather than royal duties.

Currently serving as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at the U.S. tech firm Afiniti and preparing to launch a new business venture, she is intent on building her own future.

"She's incredibly loyal to her family, but she's also realistic," the source said. "Beatrice is determined to look ahead and make sure her father's past doesn't shape her own future or her children's."

"She's built a stable career, has a young family, and now she's launching a new venture – becoming a full-time royal just isn't on her radar," added a close friend.

They continued, "Beatrice believes she can make a bigger impact doing her own thing than getting caught up in the institution that caused her father so much trouble."