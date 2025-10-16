Meghan Markle comes under fire for making shocking comparisons

Meghan Markle compares herself to a president of the United States

Meghan Markle has just been called out for her comments made during the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC on Tuesday.

It began with her hailing the new contract she received from Netflix because it offered her “flexibility” as well as the chance to “shop content that might not be the right fit for Netflix”

But in regards to the ‘comparisons’ it allegedly happened when the Duchess said, “My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix, and then not just similar to Higher Ground in the Obamas' deal, once that had come to its term, the extension of it, which was such an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership, was now being in a first look deal.”

She concluded by saying, “so for our non-scripted team and our scripted team, we've been doing a lot of content development that can meet different rooms.”

However, social media went ablaze and accused Meghan of comparing herself to a former president

One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) said “Meghan Markle compares herself to the Obamas as she tries to put a positive spin on her Netflix woes... and takes another apparent jab at Royal family. Princess Bimbo comparison means she’s just as Worthless as the Obama’s!”

Another added, “Always the victim what happened to we want privacy @grifter & not a nice person! Meghan compares herself to Obama as she tries to spin Netflix woes and makes barbed Royals remark”.



