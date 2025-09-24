'Resentful' Prince William accepted King Charles meeting with Harry for THIS reason

King Charles and Prince Harry held a crucial meeting earlier this month in London as the Duke had expressed his desire for reconciliation.

However, the sources have claimed that Prince William has no plans to let Harry back in.

The Radar Online, citing royal insiders reported, "William accepted Charles meeting Harry, given the concerns about the King's health. But he isn't buying Harry's sudden charm act. Whatever Charles thinks, William has no plans to let him back in."

About Harry, the royal source claimed the duke also did not want meeting with King Charles in presence of William.

Another source explained Harry demanded the meeting be one-on-one with his father.

He “worried” William's presence would spark confrontation.

King Charles agreed, but it only made William more “resentful."

"Charles may lean toward forgiveness, but William represents the monarchy's future. He's not willing to overlook what's been said and done," the other insider added.

Prince Harry had tea with King Charles at their first meeting in 20 months, in what may prove a first step toward ending a much-publicised rift between father and son.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, last saw his father in February 2024, shortly after it was announced that the king was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.