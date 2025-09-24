 
Sarah Ferguson refuses to be tricked in resurfaced interview amid fresh scandal

September 24, 2025

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is facing renewed scrutiny after reports surfaced about a leaked email she sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

The controversy has reignited interest in her past scandals, with social media users sharing clips from a tense 2011 interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

The resurfaced footage shows Ferguson bristling when asked about a 2010 sting operation by the now-defunct News of the World tabloid. 

Sarah Ferguson: File photo

At the time, she was caught on camera allegedly offering access to her former husband, Prince Andrew, in exchange for £500,000. 

Ferguson later admitted she had been under financial strain and said she regretted the incident.

In the 2011 interview, however, Ferguson abruptly ended the discussion when the topic arose again. 

“Don’t try and trick me now because I’m not going to play this game,” she told her interviewer. 

Turning to her representative, she added, “Delete that bit, John. Can you just delete it please?”

The resurfacing of both her comments and the earlier scandal comes as Ferguson’s ties to Epstein continue to draw attention. 


