Meghan Markle poses with dogs amid talks of Harry's peace with King Charles

Meghan Markle: File photo

Meghan Markle's fashion and lifestyle brand As Ever has released a new image of the Duchess of Sussex in a post on its official Instagram account on Wednesday.

The photograph shows Meghan standing outdoors with her two dogs. The caption read: “Crisp air, blue skies, and the sweetest moments .”

The Duchess of Sussex lives with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.

Screenshot of post shared on As Ever's Instagram account

Both Meghan and Harry have frequently spoken about their love for their pets, who have often featured in glimpses of their life away from the public eye.

The Duchess has long been an advocate for animal welfare, previously adopting rescue dogs and promoting pet adoption during her time as a working royal.

Her post comes as British media continues to discuss Prince Harry's recent meeting with King Charles at Clarence House during his visit to the UK.

Some royal watchers think the meeting would lead to Harry's reconciliation with his father and brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to US after parting ways with the royal family in 2020.



