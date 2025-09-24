 
Geo News

Meghan Markle poses with dogs amid talks of Harry's peace with King Charles

Meghan Markle uses As Ever Instagram account to share a new picture with her dogs

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2025

Meghan Markle: File photo
Meghan Markle: File photo

Meghan Markle's fashion and lifestyle brand As Ever has released a new image of the Duchess of Sussex in a post on its official Instagram account on Wednesday.

The photograph shows Meghan standing outdoors with her two dogs.  The caption read: “Crisp air, blue skies, and the sweetest moments .”

The Duchess of Sussex lives with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California. 

Screenshot of post shared on As Evers Instagram account
Screenshot of post shared on As Ever's Instagram account 

Both Meghan and Harry have frequently spoken about their love for their pets, who have often featured in glimpses of their life away from the public eye.

The Duchess has long been an advocate for animal welfare, previously adopting rescue dogs and promoting pet adoption during her time as a working royal.

Her post comes as British media continues to discuss Prince Harry's recent meeting with King Charles at Clarence House during his visit to the UK.

Some royal watchers think the meeting would lead to Harry's reconciliation with his father and  brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to US after parting ways with the royal family in 2020.


Prince Harry delivers major blow to William as King Charles 'is vulnerable right now'? video
Prince Harry delivers major blow to William as King Charles 'is vulnerable right now'?
Does Princess Anne like Queen Camilla?
Does Princess Anne like Queen Camilla?
Jessica Mulroney afraid of Meghan Markle's reaction if she writes a tell-all video
Jessica Mulroney afraid of Meghan Markle's reaction if she writes a tell-all
Queen Camilla wants Prince Harry back in the royal family?
Queen Camilla wants Prince Harry back in the royal family?
New update for Meghan Markle's UK DJing role: Read Here
New update for Meghan Markle's UK DJing role: Read Here
'Resentful' Prince William accepted King Charles meeting with Harry for THIS reason video
'Resentful' Prince William accepted King Charles meeting with Harry for THIS reason
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew find 'moving' solution to their long term problems
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew find 'moving' solution to their long term problems
Sarah Ferguson's scandal casts shadow over Beatrice, Eugenie's royal roles
Sarah Ferguson's scandal casts shadow over Beatrice, Eugenie's royal roles