Meghan Markle's biggest fear after Harry's royal reunion laid bare: Source

Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry may be 'lured back' by the royals

Meghan Markle reportedly has fear of "losing" husband Prince Harry as he has initiated to mend his ties with father King Charles.

Earlier in September, Charles and Harry had a private tea in London, which marked their first meeting in more than a year. Royal sources have since then reported good signs of reunion between Harry and the royal family.

However, Meghan is said to be worried about how this royal reunion can affect her marriage.

"Harry's still buzzing off the back of his meeting with his father, and Meghan is pleased for him, to an extent," a source told Radaronline.com.

"But, at the same time, she still worries the Palace could be using divide-and-conquer tactics, and it hasn't helped that Harry has basically just thrown himself at their feet.

"He's clearly very homesick and desperate to build on the positives of the meeting, and it's taking a lot of his focus away from their life in America."

Another insider claimed that the Duchess of Sussex's "biggest worry is that he's been lured back in by the royals again and that they could drive a wedge between them."

"She feels like she's losing him," they added.

The Duke of Sussex believes his family's reconciliation intentions are pure, but Meghan still has some doubts.

"He can try to spin a fairy tale about a rosy reunion, but Meghan isn't buying it – not after what she went through in the U.K.," the tattler further shared.

"Why should Meghan believe any of that changed? She never got an apology, and it hurts her now to see Harry behaving as though the slate has been wiped clean."