Prince Harry's rep denies rumours of Prince Archie's future in UK schools

Prince Harry’s rep addresses rumours about Prince Archie's attending UK boarding school

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson has shut down speculation about their son’s education plans.

The confirmation came Wednesday, with the the couple’s rep denying reports that Prince Archie, 6, had been registered at Eton College, the prestigious boarding school near Windsor that both Harry and his brother Prince William attended.

"The Duke has not put his son’s name down for Eton and has no plans to send his son there," the spokesperson said, responding to claims made in the Daily Beast and Daily Mail.

However, the couple has not entirely shunned the possibility of ever returning to the UK. In fact, Prince Harry has spoken openly about wanting to bring his children to the U.K. at some point.

“Yes I would. This week has definitely brought that closer,” the Duke of Sussex told The Guardian of Archie and Lilibet during a recent trip to Ukraine.

While the current Eton enrollment rumour has been turned down, Prince Harry still is fond of British schools.

Earlier this month at the WellChild Awards in London, he reunited with his longtime friend Joss Stone and praised the value of community in a child’s upbringing.

“He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children… He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always. Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice,” Stone told Hello! Magazine while recalling a conversation with Prince Harry.

Archie, however, is still years away from boarding school age. Archie's cousin, Prince George, 12, has earmarked Eton.

Eton College is also close to Prince William and Kate Middleton's new home, Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, where they plan to settle by year’s end.