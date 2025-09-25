Prince Harry ‘forcing' Archie, Lilibet down a disliked path despite their young ages

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet already have irritation for parents Harry, Meghan?

Prince Harry has just been hit with a warning about the dangers he’s putting his children through, emotionally, as well as the ramifications of constantly using the backs of their heads for promotions without letting them know their British roots.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers is the expert who laid all of this out during his appearance on The Sun's Royal Exclusive.

The whole conversation revolved around the consequences in years to come, and saw the expert say, “I don't believe any of these things. I mean, this is what always happens.”

Because “everything that Prince Harry does gets an undue amount of attention. And, even when he was over here, people were comparing the engagements that he was doing with what Prince of Wales and Catherine were doing.”

All in all, Mr Vickers feels “it's very counterproductive. But having said that, you know, I'm all for him reconciling with his father because he carries a lot of emotional baggage around with him anyway, the death of his mother. He's probably, looks pretty unhappy in his present life out in Montecito.”

However, the biggest worry that Mr Vickers admitted to having is, “about the children because there's going to come a point when they're going to say, why haven't I met my grandfather on either side?” he said. “And so [Prince Harry’s] storing up a lot of, you know, emotional problems for them, I think. No way. It's the other way round. He should be apologising to them and let's hope he did.”

He also stepped into Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s shoes and hypothesized how they’d feel growing up, and said, “If I was being brought up in California, and I suddenly discovered that my first cousin was likely to be king one day, I would like to get to know him, obviously.”

“One day, as they grow up, they're going to get irritated by having had the backs of their heads photographed and used for promotion, and never having met their grandfathers, either side.”

“Not Mr. Markle, nor the King. So it's not a very good situation, frankly,” he added before signing off.