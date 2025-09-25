Prince Harry causes more strain to fall on Meghan Markle and their marriage

Meghan Markle is ready to fight King Charles to keep Prince Harry?

Prince Harry has caused a lot of strain to fall on Meghan Markle and it comes from his decision to get closer to his family across the pond.

Everything has been revealed by a well placed insider that just spoke to Heat World.

According to their claims, while Prince Harry is still ‘buzzing’ off the back of his hour-long meeting with King Charles in Clarence House, Meghan’s apprehensions are growing louder.

The insider began by saying. “he can try to spin a fairy tale about a rosy reunion, but Meghan isn’t buying it – not after what she went through in the UK.”

Because what’s a major concern is that “there’s the prospect of him being around all the courtiers who spent years planting stories in the press and making their lives miserable.”

In Meghan’s eyes, why should she believe “any of that has changed? She never got an apology, and it hurts her to see Harry behaving as though the slate has been wiped clean,” the insider noted.

To make matters worse she feels “Harry’s not taking nearly as tough a stance as she’d like – the only sticking point for him is getting their government security reinstated. Other than that, he seems ready to take whatever is offered and that’s causing some strain.”

According to the source though “Meghan isn’t going to just stand back and let them take Harry away from her. She’ll fight tooth and nail to keep her husband,” they concluded by saying.