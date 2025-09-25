Kate Middleton to make next big move after being tipped for US project

Kate Middleton eyes US collaboration after Donald Trump visit

Kate Middleton may be on the path to a future collaboration with Melania Trump after the two shared a warm moment during the recent US State Visit to Windsor.

The Princess of Wales and the First Lady spent time together at a relaxed event with young Scouts in Frogmore Gardens.

According to sources from both Kensington Palace and the White House, the meeting was a highlight of Melania’s visit.

They heaped praises on the natural connection between the two women and hinted at a possible collaboration between the two.

“You could very much see how warm and friendly they were after spending time together," the palace’s source said, per GB News.

They added, "They were chatting away and they both really enjoyed the engagement. The First Lady was super-relaxed and she really enjoyed her time with the Princess.”

Meanwhile, a source shared with Hello! Magazine, "It's definitely the start of what looks set to be a very warm, long-term relationship between Kate and Melania.”

The Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, who led the day’s activities, also noted, "From what I've seen, I wouldn't be surprised if they were to go away and collaborate on something in the US.”