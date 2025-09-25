Sarah Ferguson sparks horrid reactions: ‘Don't have sympathy for her'

Sarah Ferguson gets rubbished: ‘We haven't had the end of Fergie but we deserve to’

After the email leak, it appears Sarah Ferguson is public enemy number one, so much so that many experts are penning pieces, and speaking out about the growing need for her to be removed from public life because of her lack of ‘self-awareness’ and ‘acceptance’.

This time around the expert speaking out is Andrew Lownie, the unofficial biographer of Prince Andrew, her ex-husband.

The author of book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York started by telling Express, “I'm afraid, having studied her for so long, I don't have a great deal of sympathy for her.”

But “She'll pick herself up. She's the Becky Sharp of the Royal Family, so I have no doubt she will be networking. She will be talking to people.”

He also slipped in a jibe and added, “She will be pretending, in the way she pretended in that letter to Epstein, that she was the victim.” But “She has no self-awareness. She has no acceptance of what she's done, the same problem as Andrew. But she'll just pick herself up, and that's what people admire, and she'll get on with it again somehow.”

Before concluding he signed off with another choice words and said, “we probably haven't had the end of Fergie, but we deserve to.”

Following the email leak, where Ferguson apologized to Epstein for not reaching out to him during the entire issue, a statement came out, where here spokesperson said, “The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims. Like many people, she was taken in by his lies.”

“As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia. She does not resile from anything she said then. This email was sent in the context of advice the Duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.”