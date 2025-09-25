Meghan Markle ‘gritting her teeth' over family reunion: ‘Charles gives the OK?'

Meghan Markle is currently waiting out a royal reunion with gritted teeth

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s family home in Montecito there are claims that the Duke is ‘ecstatic’ about his first official penetration, back into the royal fold, whereas his wife seems more apprehensive than ever.

Everything has been brought to light by a well placed insider that just sat down with Heat World.

The conversation featured some candid admissions and led the source to say, “Every conversation circles back to this reunion and what’s next. He’s told Meghan there’s nothing to be nervous about – he says it’s a wonderful thing for the whole family and that, if they play their cards right, they can start enjoying the benefits of being a royal while still doing things their own way as far as their careers and philanthropy go.”

But even though “Meghan’s being supportive, but it’s no secret that she’s having to grit her teeth a bit. She’s happy that Harry’s making peace with his dad, but anyone who knows Meghan will tell you she’s dreading going back to the UK.”

Whats pertinent to mention though, “As anxious as Harry is to make it happen, it’s not as simple as her just jumping on a plane and joining him for one of his visits.”

“If she’s going to go all that way with their children, she wants some assurances. Harry’s confident his dad will help him get the protection for the security they need, and he’s saying it could all happen very quickly" as soon as "Charles gives the OK.”

Before concluding, the source also shared another big aspect that’s causing issues to simmer below the surface. Reportedly “that’s not the only issue for Meghan – she’s worried about being bombarded by negative press. Harry’s been trying to reassure her she’s still very well liked, but she doesn’t see it that way.”