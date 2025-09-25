Prince Harry sets UK plan into motion with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally reached a plan regarding the UK and their plans for Prince Harry’s side of the world.

Everything has been shared by a well placed insider that is close to the Sussexes.

In an interview with Star Magazine they said, “Harry’s been talking about spending more time in the U.K.” at the moment.

There are even considerations being made for “possibly having a second home base there,” the source explained.

But that is not all, the same source also adds that Prince Harry is incredibly interested in “returning for good” but Meghan Markle has been left utterly “shocked” hearing this.

For Meghan, the thought that her husband “would even consider moving back to Britain after everything they’ve been through and how much work they’ve done to rebuild their lives in America” is making it evident that “they want different things.”

To many this does not spell anything good for their marriage because Prince Harry is known to “be quite stubborn” when he wants to be. But at the same time “Meghan isn’t one to back down either” the insider added.

Apart from their plans for a second home base the source said, “if this disagreement can’t be resolved, people around them fear it could lead to some explosive fights and maybe even divorce.”

Even royal biographer Tom Bower noted the apparent differences between the Sussexes’ desires from life and told GB News, “When [Prince Harry] comes [to Britain], he becomes a focus of attention. But of course, he is ‘spare’ to Meghan, or was, in her attempt to become the great television homemaker.”

Even in public events “very cleverly, Harry has separated himself from Meghan, as she did from him, but she still needs him,” Mr Bower alleged. . “And so, you’ve got this couple in Montecito, desperately looking for a new purpose in life.”