King Charles urged to adopt Margrethe’s reforms for Prince William’s sake

King Charles has faced calls to adopt Denmark’s former Queen Margrethe II’s decisive approach to streamline the monarchy by addressing controversies surrounding Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

According to media reports, the "Margrethe treatment" refers to Margrethe’s 2022 decision to remove princely titles from four grandchildren, a move that modernised the Danish monarchy and boosted her approval ratings above 85% by her 2024 abdication, despite initial family tensions.

Royal family supporters have urged the King to strip titles, patronages, and privileges from Andrew, linked to Epstein-related scandals, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and the Sussexes, who left royal duties in 2020.

Some royal observes believe that such reforms could resolve ongoing issues before Prince William’s reign.

This follows Queen Elizabeth II’s 2022 decision to remove Andrew’s military titles and HRH status for official use.

Observers suggest bold action could enhance Charles’s public standing but risks deepening familial rifts.

Calls for action against Prince Andrew and his former wife have intensified after several charities said on Monday they had cut their links with Sarah Ferguson after media reports that she had described the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a "supreme friend" in an email.

According to the Sun on Sunday newspaper, Ferguson, 65, the ex-wife of King Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, sent the message to Epstein in 2011, weeks after giving an interview in which she said she would never contact him again.