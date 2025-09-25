 
King Charles turns reckless, naïve, and 'frankly stupid'

King Charles has just been hit with a warning about the future of his monarchy

September 25, 2025

King Charles has transformed in the eyes of his people
King Charles has come under fire and been hit with accusation after accusation regarding the way he’s handling issues surrounding the Duke and Duchess of York.

For those unversed, while Prince Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein has been dominating headlines for years now, Sarah Ferguson also came in the line of fire after an old email she made to the fancier came out, where she’s seen apologizing for publically separating herself from him.

According to celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter however, public sentiment against the York is now coming at his doorstep.

He highlighted a source’ comment to him and said, “Charles thinks keeping Andrew and Fergie close somehow protects the family. But to everyone else, it looks reckless, naïve, and frankly stupid. The scandals around those two never end.”

In comparison to him, Prince William on the other hand looks “focused on the crown’s future” because “he knows the public has no appetite for Andrew or Fergie being anywhere near the royal stage.”

Before concluding Shuter added that a big reason for Prince William’s stance is because “he sees this as a direct threat.”

