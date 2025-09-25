 
King Charles' desperate efforts for Prince William, Harry come to light

King Charles worked tirelessly to help Prince William and Prince Harry to ‘fill the gap’

September 25, 2025

Everything King Charles did for Prince William, Harry after Diana’s death comes out

An expert has just come forward to gush over all the effort King Charles made to ‘fill’ the gap for his sons after Princess Diana’s passing.

The whole thing has been shared by a former butler Grant Harrold.

He spoke to Fox News Digital in his effort to break everything down and said, “When I was there, I did witness a father who was hands-on. He was very funny with them. He was very sweet with them. And he definitely tried to fill a gap, 100 percent.”

“He was trying to fill that space their mother’s death had left. He was definitely trying, not to replace her, but to fill that space,” and “I suppose the thing that surprised me was probably … how normal he is,” he also said.

Near the end Mr Harrold also added a disclaimer and said, “like everybody else … you see them, you read stuff, and you hear stuff. And we all make up our minds about what those people are like. And they always say, don’t meet your idols because it’s not what you imagine.”

“But luckily for me, meeting this family that I followed throughout my childhood and teenage years, it was exactly what I hoped they would be,” Mr Harrold concluded by saying. 

