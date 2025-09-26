Sarah Ferguson losses out on two major Royal Family events after email leak?

Sarah Ferguson’s email leak threatens biggest loss yet

Following the email leak, many an expert have come out to offer their two cents about Sarah Ferguson. While some bashed the star, others hypothesized her future under the public eye.

For those unversed with the email leak, it relates to an email correspondence that Ferguson had with Epstein where she apologized to him by saying, “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that.”

“You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family. I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you. I was bedridden with fear. I was paralysed.”

“I was advised, in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you. And if I did – I would cause more problems to you, the Duke and myself. I was broken and lost. So please understand. I didn’t want to hurt Andrew one more time. I was in overriding fear. I am sorry.”

Now exposed by the Mail on Sunday, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has come forward and he believes two key Royal Family events may now be out of Ferguson’s reach.

According to Express he was quoted saying, “it is highly unlikely that either Andrew or Sarah will be seen at the forthcoming royal Christmas or at future royal Easter services” given the fall out.

And what makes matters potentially worse is the circumstances their daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have found themselves in because they “will find their parents' predicament devastating,” the commentator added before signing off.