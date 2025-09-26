Prince Harry transforms into an urgent ‘toxic liability' with ‘tone-deaf delusions'

Prince Harry comes under the radar for carrying ‘tone-deaf delusions’

After Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles at Clarence House, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich came forward with a claim because she believes any reconciliation would be downright “foolish.”

She spoke to Fox News Digital during the delivery of this verdict and believes even these charity endeavors the Duke is engaged in, as well as the hour-long meeting are just proof of a “desperate pivot born of necessity.”

Her reasons for holding such a view relate simply to the fact that the Duke has already inflicted “irreparable wounds” on his family.

It is in light of the Duke’s past decisions, like releasing a memoir, and sitting for an Oprah interview when his grandparents were ill, that Ms Fordwich finds his decision to offer up his own schedule to Buckingham Palace a “"transparent PR manoeuvre.”

For those unversed with this offer, it was made as an olive branch so Prince Harry could avoid setting up public engagements that clashed with the royal calendar.

The expert didn’t end there either, and instead went in harder, calling it a “tone-deaf delusion” of the Duke.

Near the end of her chat she also broke down a bit of Prince Harry’s behaviors and called out his “victim narrative” because she considers it’s a “toxic liability” for the Palace and the family.