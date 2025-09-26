King Charles at crossroads over public role of Sarah Ferguson, Andrew

King Charles warned against barring Sarah Ferguson, Andrew from public worship

King Charles is reportedly facing a dilemma amid renewed scrutiny over Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew intensifies.

Recently, Sarah, the Duchess of York’ s 2011 emails were discovered that she sent to Jeffrey Epstein after publically distancing herself from him.

The controversy has reignited public pressure on the monarch to further distance the Yorks from royal life, particularly in regard to their continued attendance at church services with Royal family.

However, according to Daily Mail, some close allies have advised against excluding them, citing religious and familial sensitivities.

“There is something uncomfortable about the head of the Church of England refusing to allow someone to say their prayers,” an ally said.

“And that's before you consider that person is the monarch's own flesh and blood,” they added.

“Imagine if Prince Andrew had been photographed riding a horse or playing golf on the day the rest of the Royal Family were saying farewell to the Duchess of Kent.

“Would that be a good look?” they asked.

Moreover, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also claimed that Charles will not bar his brother and his former wife from royal church services.

He told GB News, “No, that won't happen because the king is Defender of Faith. You can't stop someone from attending a church service or a funeral.”