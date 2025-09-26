Princess Eugenie receives massive support from US amid Sarah Ferguson crisis

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has received massive support from US, where her cousin Prince Harry lives with his wife Meghan Markle.

Eugenie received support from US amid her mother Sarah Ferguson crisis after a new email emerged in which she called Jeffrey Epstein a "supreme friend" and sought forgiveness for "letting him down".

In the 2011 message, Ferguson called him a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" and apologised for disowning him.

Amid this, Eugenie took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos with a heartfelt message.

The mother-of-two said, “The Anti-Slavery Collective have been working on a project showing the connection between fake fashion & forced labour.

“I was very proud to host an event to coincide with UNGA and NYC Climate Week to launch this exciting new project, and shine a light on this underreported human rights scandal.”

She continued, “This is only the beginning and I can’t wait to see this project unfold!.”

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

US actress and friend Riley Keough also extended love and support to Princess Eugenie by pressing the heart button on the post.