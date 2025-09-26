Corey Feldman’s DWTS exit: The truth behind the 'lazy' claims

Corey Feldman wasn't lazy on Dancing With the Stars, an insider confirmed to Page Six.

On Thursday, an insider told the outlet that the actor, who was sent home along with his dance partner, Jenna Johnson, during the second episode of the dancing competition, was distracted by horrific headlines about his beef with Charlie Sheen that emerged during his time on DWTS.

“The most upsetting thing is the narrative that he didn’t show up and that he and his partner Jenna [Johnson] didn’t get along,” said the source close to Corey.

“Corey showed up every day and worked his a** off," added the insider.

Recently, Johnson’s brother-in-law Maksim Chmerkovskiy criticized Corey.

“Jenna has a bit of an uphill climb with Corey, which is easy for everybody to say from [outside], but I know that she’s having a much more difficult time with this entire thing,” the former DWTS pro told the Daily Mail.

When asked if he thought the Goonies actor’s age, 54, was a factor, Maksim replied, “I think that it’s a combination [of technique and work ethic]. Maybe [learning choreography is] not such a comfort zone for him.”

Meanwhile, another insider spilled to the publication that “[Producers] chose a few stars — and I use that term loosely — who just don’t want to put in the work. Some just don’t seem as committed as others have in the past. . . Yes, Corey is one of them."

"It takes work to win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ — rehearsals, practice, really immersing yourself — and a few people don’t seem to want to do that," added the confidant.

Now, the source insists that there is no feud between Corey and Jenna.

“He developed a great friendship with Jenna!" a tipster said. “He looks forward to meeting her son and staying in touch.”

The insider revealed that Corey was off his game because he was distracted by news surrounding his feud with Charlie.

For those unversed, Corey had previously alleged that the Two and a Half Men actor sexually abused his late best friend, Corey Haim.

However, Charlie shut down the accusation in his Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen.

“It’s absolute f*cking bullsh*t," he said in his new doc. "I should have taken legal action against Feldman but I didn’t feel like giving that clown that much more content.”