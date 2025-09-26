Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to pay the price for mom Sarah Ferguson's new scandal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s future royal roles in question amid Fergie’s controversy

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s involvement in public and charitable activities may get affected in the light of their mother Sarah Ferguson’s new scandal.

According to a royal expert, the York sisters could face public scrutiny now that their mother’s past email to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been leaked.

Ferguson was recently removed from seven charities after the 2011 email surfaced in which she referred to Epstein as her “supreme friend” and apologised for publicly distancing herself from him.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Mail that the sisters’ close relationship with their parents, who are now facing significant public criticism, could impact their ability to take on new royal duties.

"This will be a deeply painful period for the sisters as their parents are both likely to languish in public disgrace and foreseeably so,” he said.

The expert continued, "The Yorks have always been a close-knit family. However, [Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's] closeness to their parents is likely to mean that they are not involved, at least for a period, probably a considerable period, in new charitable projects."

Beatrice and Eugenie are "well established as a duo with constructive reach," the expert said, adding that it could protect their existing work from the "toxicity" around York name.