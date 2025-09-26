Prince William reveals 'important part' of his life

Heir to British throne Prince William has described 2024 as the 'hardest year I've ever had' after King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer.

The Prince of Wales was speaking with Eugene Levy for the new series of the travel show The Reluctant Traveler.

Prince William says in the new clip released on Friday, "Life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that makes us who we are."

Eugene Levy also gets a handwritten invitation from Prince William to attend Windsor Castle (much like Donald Trump got from King Charles).

The letter, dated January 2025, reads: "Dear Eugene, I heard that your travels have brought you to the UK and I wondered if you might like to see Windsor Castle?

“If you're free at 10 tomorrow, why don't you pop down to the castle for a private tour. Would be great to see you! With best wishes."

The letter was then signed by William.

The actor also asked the Prince of Wales: "What do you do when you're home?"

William says, "Sleep. When you've got three small children, sleep is an important part of my life."

The new clip has been released days after the insiders tell Radar Online, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "furious" after Prince William's surprise Hollywood cameo.