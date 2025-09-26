Meghan Markle called herself 'slave princess' in the royal family?

Meghan Markle 'framed herself victim' in royal family

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's feelings about her time as working royal, have been revealed.

According to royal author Tom Quinn, the wife of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex expected freedom and glamour in the royal family, but instead became what-she-described as "slave princess."

As quoted by RadarOnline, a palace insider revealed, "She played the race card by calling herself a 'slave princess,' but the reality was she was living in one of the world's grandest homes, with staff and privilege, simply being asked to follow rules like every other royal."

"It shows how she framed herself as a victim when really she was in a very privileged position," the source claimed.

Moreover, Quinn wrote in his book Gilded Youth, "She was a global superstar but was being told what she could and could not do, what she could and could not say. She hated it."

On the other hand, he also revealed that Meghan was furious when she and Harry were denied Windsor Castle, and instead placed in a Kensington Palace cottage.

"I don't think in the whole history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like," Quinn wrote.

However, the sources have claimed that Meghan Markle's resentment fuels her opposition to Prince Harry mending ties with his family.

While the Duke of Sussex recently had an emotional meeting with King Charles, the Duchess of Sussex allegedly fears returning to the UK.