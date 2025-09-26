 
Geo News

Meghan Markle called herself 'slave princess' in the royal family?

Meghan Markle's fury over life as a royal exposed: 'She framed herself as a victim'

By
Syeda Waniya
|

September 26, 2025

Meghan Markle 'framed herself victim' in royal family

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's feelings about her time as working royal, have been revealed.

According to royal author Tom Quinn, the wife of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex expected freedom and glamour in the royal family, but instead became what-she-described as "slave princess."

As quoted by RadarOnline, a palace insider revealed, "She played the race card by calling herself a 'slave princess,' but the reality was she was living in one of the world's grandest homes, with staff and privilege, simply being asked to follow rules like every other royal."

"It shows how she framed herself as a victim when really she was in a very privileged position," the source claimed.

Moreover, Quinn wrote in his book Gilded Youth, "She was a global superstar but was being told what she could and could not do, what she could and could not say. She hated it."

On the other hand, he also revealed that Meghan was furious when she and Harry were denied Windsor Castle, and instead placed in a Kensington Palace cottage.

"I don't think in the whole history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like," Quinn wrote.

However, the sources have claimed that Meghan Markle's resentment fuels her opposition to Prince Harry mending ties with his family.

While the Duke of Sussex recently had an emotional meeting with King Charles, the Duchess of Sussex allegedly fears returning to the UK.

Princess Anne makes major demand of Buckingham Palace to ‘keep up'
Princess Anne makes major demand of Buckingham Palace to ‘keep up'
Prince Harry's bid to reconnect with royals criticized as ‘tone-deaf' move
Prince Harry's bid to reconnect with royals criticized as ‘tone-deaf' move
Prince William sends brutal message that Prince Andrew has no place in the family video
Prince William sends brutal message that Prince Andrew has no place in the family
Guest gives Windsor Castle ‘roadside motel' treatment with ‘used wipes, stained sheets'
Guest gives Windsor Castle ‘roadside motel' treatment with ‘used wipes, stained sheets'
Serena Williams lends star power to Meghan Markle's brand video
Serena Williams lends star power to Meghan Markle's brand
Kate Middleton uses royal account to promote animated films on early childhood
Kate Middleton uses royal account to promote animated films on early childhood
Prince Harry finds a way to return to UK more often after recent trip
Prince Harry finds a way to return to UK more often after recent trip
Princess Anne's unveiling of King Charles portrait casts spotlight on William
Princess Anne's unveiling of King Charles portrait casts spotlight on William