Prince Harry accused of plotting against Prince William and Kate

Royal commentator Angela Levin has raised alarm among palace supporters after suggesting a “plot” is underway to undermine Prince William and Kate Middleton in favor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“The plot has been growing for some time now,” Levin said, commenting on a Daily Mail article by columnist Richard Eden.

“Harry thinks so highly of Meghan he would let her be his Queen. Those of us who don’t trust them for a minute need to keep alert for their cunning tricks.”

Her remarks follow widespread debate over Harry’s recent private meeting with King Charles at Clarence House, which some media reports described as significant.

The talks came during Harry’s UK visit earlier this month, but notably, Prince William was not present.

Reports that William was not consulted, or was unhappy with the meeting, have fueled unease among royal supporters.

“I can’t see how anyone would want anyone other than Prince William and Princess Catherine to be next in line,” Levin added.

The commentary underscores a sense of mistrust among royal watchers, who fear the king’s outreach to Harry may complicate the monarchy’s efforts to project unity through William and Catherine.