Meghan Markle flaunts cozy California life after Prince Harry's UK visit

Meghan Markle shows off luxury lifestyle in California after Prince Harry visits UK

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has shared an intimate peek inside her Montecito mansion.

On Friday, the wife of Prince Harry took to Instagram Stories and posted a video clip of her beloved beagle, Mia.

In the video, Mia could be seen curled up on a plush cream chair, draped in a soft blanket and surrounded by natural textures.

However, Meghan wrote in the caption, "Delphinium, Nigella, Veronica-meet as ever.”

“With garden roses and Queen Anne's lace.(And a very sleepy Mia). Looking lovely, ladies,” the Duchess of Sussex added.

It is worth mentioning that while Meghan Markle flaunted her lavish lifestyle in California, Prince Harry recently reunited with his father King Charles.

The father-son duo reunited on September 10, 2025, during Harry’s visit to London. They had a private, one-on-one meeting that took place at Clarence House and lasted about 50 minutes.

Notably, this meeting marked their first in 19 months.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to California.