Why Prince Harry's hopes of royal reunion with King Charles fading fast?

The Duke of Sussex expressed his wish for a public reunion with Charles in May

September 27, 2025

Why Prince Harry's dream of public reunion with King Charles 'slipped away'?

Prince Harry's chance of reconcilation with King Charles might have "slipped away" as sources claimed the window for an "official reunion" might have already closed.

During Duke of Sussex's recent private visit for a tea with King Charles earlier in September, the tensions between the father-son duo appeared to have resolved.

However, palace insiders claimed that the chances of a reunion already "receded" after Harry's remarks about Charles' health, who is diagnosed with an undislosed form of cancer.

"The feeling is that any real chance of reconciliation has already slipped away. The thought of them appearing in public together at an official royal event is now virtually zero," a royal source told Radaronline.com.

Back in May, Harry confessed in an interview with BBC that he look forward to reconcile with his father King Charles and the royal family.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

For the unversed, Harry with his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from his royal duties in 2020.

