Kate Middleton subtly shows support to William amid ongoing rift with Harry

Kate Middleton shows support to Prince William amid ongoing rift with Harry subtly

Kate Middleton showed support to her husband Prince William during his ongoing conflict with Prince Harry by staying silent on Harry's 41st birthday, as per royal experts.

Harry marked his birthday on 15 September just days after his private meeting with King Charles in London at Clarence House. It was King and Harry's first meeting in almost two years.

The Duke of Sussex only met his father and brother William and his wife were not present in the meeting.

Later, Williams and Kate's silence on his special day was "intentional" as per sources.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe told Radaronline.com that the silence from William and Kate "spoke louder than words."

"Kate's decision not to acknowledge Harry's birthday was a clear signal. It told him, in no uncertain terms, that the ball is in his court. If he wants forgiveness, he has to prove it."

A source told the outlet, "By saying nothing, William and Kate made their feelings very clear. Kate's choice not to mark Harry's birthday wasn't an oversight, it was intentional.

"The message was simple – if Harry wants to fix things, the effort has to come from him. She's usually a diplomat and a peacekeeper who wants to build bridges, but this was a statement in itself of exactly the opposite intention."

Last year, King and Princess of Wales publicly wished Harry a 40th birthday, via their official social media accounts.