Buckingham Palace shares major update about Prince William after secret talks with King Charles

Prince William will be spending an “informal” few days with father King Charles

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
September 27, 2025

Buckingham Palace has shared a major update about Prince William, the Prince of Wales following his secret talks with King Charles at Balmoral.

The palace shared the update on its official website.

The statement reads, “01 October 2025: The Prince of Wales will launch the Global Humanitarian Memorial for aid workers, Gunnersbury Park, London, W5.”

According to reports, the future king made a quiet trip to Scotland to spend time with King Charles.

The Daily Mail published photos on Thursday of William stepping off a private jet at Aberdeen Airport.

The Telegraph also reported William will be spending an “informal” few days with Charles in a meeting that has not been scheduled with senior staff.

There are also reports, King Charles and Prince William likely discussed the ongoing revelations around Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Daily Mail has claimed William is putting pressure on Charles to cut ties with Andrew and Sarah following the latest revelations.

Earlier, Kensington Palace also confirmed Prince William’s next week engagement.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared palace announcement, which reads, “Prince William will attend the launch of the first global memorial for humanitarian aid workers on Oct 1 in London."

