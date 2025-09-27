Prince Harry strongly reacts to claims about King Charles, William

Prince Harry strongly responds to claims as King Charles, William hold secret talks

Prince Harry has strongly reacted to claims that he was trying to cause a rift between his father King Charles and estranged brother William after the duke visited the monarch earlier this month.

There were claims the meeting was part of concerted efforts to drive a wedge between Prince William and his father.

The Sun reported there have also been claims of “high-level talks” between Palace officials and Montecito for King Charles and Duke to be seen together at a public engagement.

However, again, sources on both sides have denied this.

Prince Harry’s spokesman said: “Categorically not. Harry is not trying to drive a wedge between the Prince of Wales and the King.”

The insider close to Prince William has also branded reports that he and the King are at odds as “rubbish”.

However, the source close to Harry insists the duke wants reconciliation with his family.

Prince Harry’s statement comes amid reports the future king was pictured arriving at Aberdeen airport on Tuesday after his joint visit to Southport with Kate Middleton.

The Telegraph reported William will be spending an “informal” few days with Charles in a meeting that has not been scheduled with senior staff.

There are also reports, King Charles and Prince William likely discussed the ongoing revelations around Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein besides meeting with Harry.