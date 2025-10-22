Prince Andrew has 'a lot to answer' over dirty work in Virginia Giuffre case

Prince Andrew has to be investigated over alleged intention of defaming Virginia Giuffre, says an expert.

The former Duke of York, who has given up his royal titles amid scandalous association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is now accused of digging dirt on his victim, Giuffre.

Speaking about the unfortunate circumstances, Dai Davies, the former head of ScotlandYard’s Royal Protection Command, says Andrew has to he investigated.

"The team who were protecting him need to be interviewed, and the truth needs to come out one way or the other. Along with the other allegations that he has never really been questioned about properly by the police or anyone else, then this is yet another example why the authorities, for once, should do their job properly," the former royal cop told The Sun.

And Mr Davies added: "Based on the evidence of the email to the Deputy Press Secretary, which appears to be genuine, there is, in my opinion, sufficient evidence for the Met Police or any other force to actually investigate the circumstances.

"Who said what to whom, how did Andrew get her social number in America, how did he get her date of birth, did Epstein or Maxwell or anyone else obtain those for him. So there’s a lot of questions to be asked of the circumstances,” he noted.