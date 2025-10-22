Prince Andrew is 'innocent until proven guilty,' reminds close friend

Prince Andrew is 'innocent until proven guilty,' says close friend

Prince Andrew's friend is defending him amid scandalous assocation to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duke of York, who has voluntarily left all his titles and Royal patronages after his alleged sex victim, Virginia Giuffre's post-humous book has released, is said to be trated unfairly.

A friend of Andrew reportedly told The Royalist: “Andrew has been treated monstrously by his family. He has done everything they have asked. He has been found guilty of no crime.”

He added: “In England, it is customary to consider a man innocent until proven guilty.

“Those baying for Andrew’s blood would do well to re-read The Crucible.”

In the statement, Prince Andrew said: "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

Adding: "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," the statement concluded.