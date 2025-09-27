Matthew McConaughey reveals secret to raising grounded kids in Hollywood spotlight

Matthew McConaughey shares surprising trick to raising kids outside Hollywood

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, Hollywood's most recognizable couple, have built a very different life at home in Texas.

The couple, who share three children together, have kept their kids grounded outside the Hollywood spotlight.

In an interview with People Magazine for their generations cover alongside his mother Kay and eldest son Levi, Matthew shared the simple secret to raising humble kids: chores.

"Whether that’s gathering for dinner and sitting down and sharing about our day at the end of the day, or cooking a meal together or taking trips together, we do a lot together," the actor stated.

Meanwhile, his eldest son Levi, 17, said, "We always had chores. We started off with an allowance. Then, as we got older, it was still chores, but the allowance slowly—"

Matthew chimed in, "Turned into more, 'This is how you pay your way."

"Exactly. This is how you get Christmas presents...," Levi nodded.

On the other hand, the Interstellar star also admitted his parenting style has evolved.

"Growing up, there was a lot of 'Because I said so,' Camila and I try to listen longer, more, try to understand. If I get to where I have to raise my voice, I feel I'm already going, 'Let me backtrack and see, what did I miss on the way to letting it get to this point?'" he shared.

Notably, Kay, who is Matthew's mother, also recalled asking the couple, "'Do you ever get in any kind of argument?' And I don’t know which one said it, but it was more or less, 'When we do, we don’t do it around the kids.'"

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves tied the knot in June 2012. They are parents to Levi, 17, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12.