Terry Crews 'never' misses a workout

Terry Crews reveals how he prioritises fitness

Terry Crews has opened up about the importance of fitness.

Speaking with People Magazine, the Brooklyn 99 alum revealed how he prioritises discipline in life.

Crews admitted that he never misses out on workout, saying, “See, a lot of people would feel like, ‘Oh, well, he's got a lot to do today, he probably missed a workout.’ I never miss.”

The America’s Got Talent host went on to note that he starts his day with workout and also makes sure to take photos which help him stay committed.

He said, “That's why I [take] my workout photos in the morning just to show people, hey, it's still here, because it's training.”

“You know what I mean? One thing that people forget is discipline,” he noted.

Crews also added, “But discipline is not punishment. It's training. So you have to train yourself to be able to do this stuff, to stay up, to be energetic, to keep going.”

Adding, “And I want to be doing this for the rest of my life, so I'm always, always preparing.”

As per Terry Crews training is “fun.” He stated, “It's fun, but I love what I do. And you’ve got to be prepared. You know what I mean?”

“I respect the talent too much to come here unprepared. It's out of respect to everyone who has given so much,” the actor added. “I mean, you got [aerial acrobat duo] Sirca Marea up there, flipping and risking their life.”

“Hey, man, Terry Crews, get there and be ready. Be on time for these guys. Be ready for them,” he said.