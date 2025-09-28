Ed Sheeran on how he challenged himself for weight loss

Ed Sheeran reveals motivation behind weight loss

Ed Sheeran is opening up about his earlier quest for abs.

Sheeran's major weight loss became a topic during his recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Small Stage series where host Andy Cohen pointed out how “shredded” Sheeran looked.

“I’d put on a load of weight last year, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna hit the gym heavy, try and lose a stone,’” Sheeran explained. “As I was doing that, I thought, ‘Let’s see how far I can take this.’”

One goal stood out, Sheeran confessed, “I’ve never actually had a six pack in my life, and I wanted to see if I could do it.”

Sheeran admitted it hasn’t been easy to stay on track. “I keep messing up — I’ll be out somewhere, have a couple beers, and it just, you know…,” he laughed. “But I’d say it’s going all right. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life.”

Sheeran, who shares daughters Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with wife Cherry Seaborn, revealed in 2019 that he'd dropped 50 pounds after quitting smoking and taking up running.

The dad of two also admits he still isn't fond of gyms and looks for other ways to stay active.