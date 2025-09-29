Prince William hopes to be ‘people's king' as he guides George's path

Prince William eases Prince George into public life with careful balance

Prince William is trying to carefully introduce Prince George to public life while still protecting his childhood.

According to a new report by The Mirror, the Prince of Wales knows the public needs to get to know George while he's young, but he doesn’t want his son to face the same intense attention that he and Prince Harry experienced.

In May, 12-year-old George joined his parents at a Palace tea party for World War II veterans, where he impressed guests with his polite manners and maturity.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told the publication that there will be tough conversations ahead, as George comes to terms with the fact that his life will always be different.

“William has the sense to know that the public need to fall in love with George as a youngster,” the expert said.

He continued, “He has to have a presence, and he can’t be kept under lock and key and only introduced when he’s 18.

“At the same time, William doesn’t want George to have the same level of exposure he and Prince Harry had as kids, so it has to be done very carefully.”

"Their closeness will be invaluable as George tries to process the fact he isn’t quite normal. He’s going to be king, he will be front page news all his life – that would be hard for anyone to get their head around, let alone a boy of his age.”

“From what I know of him, I think his desire is to be the ‘People’s King’, like his mother was the ‘People’s Princess’.”