Inside Kate Middleton's struggles as she faced the world while coping with illness

Kate Middleton’s strength revealed as she faced illness and public attention

A royal expert has shared an insight into the struggles faced by Kate Middleton as she dealt with her cancer diagnosis while also supporting King Charles.

The Princess of Wales appeared especially vulnerable around the time she revealed her cancer diagnosis to the public, claimed a royal expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Katie Nicholl noted that Kate tried to remind everyone that the royals, despite their fame, are still human and have real emotions.

She said, “One of the things we saw was her vulnerability in all of this,” adding, “I really felt for her, because while the royals are role models and the most famous people on the planet, they’re also human beings with normal feelings and emotions.”

The expert also highlighted how Kate and Prince William had the difficult job of explaining the situation to their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, while trying to keep things as normal as possible at home.

“It was no doubt very hard, but they clearly managed to keep things as normal as possible at home,” the expert shared.

Speaking of William, Nicholl added, “Whether that was going to football matches with George or taking him and Charlotte to see Taylor Swift, he made a big effort to keep them occupied and distract them from the difficult situation, at a time when they would have been very worried about their mum.”